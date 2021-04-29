Society

Staten Island girl gets brand new smile thanks to braces donation

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Teacher brings smile to student in more ways than 1

STATEN ISLAND, New York (WABC) -- A Staten Island teacher's kindness is bringing new confidence to a young girl protective of her smile.

Aryah Ordonez's trip to the orthodontist was far from ordinary. For the 12-year-old whose smile has been hidden for too long, it was a shot at higher self-esteem.

"A lot of people would judge me," Ordonez said. "They would say what's wrong with your teeth?"

She was bullied so much by other students, she's now too shy to talk to anyone without a mask.

Diamond Braces in Staten Island is giving her a brand new smile for free, and it could not have been possible without a discerning sixth grade science teacher.

"She came the first day of school with other kids wearing masks," Ordonez's teacher Dina Rocco said. "She was funny, she was thriving."

But when classes went online last November, Rocco says she noticed Ordonez was "a different person."

"Her camera wasn't on, and when it was, she wasn't speaking, she was covering her mouth," Rocco said.

READ MORE | Why one man is running 50 miles around New York City
EMBED More News Videos

CeFaan Kim interviews a man who will run 50 miles around New York City to raise awareness about heart disease.



Rocco says Ordonez's family doesn't have insurance, so she was willing to fund the dental work herself.

"I knew I had to help this angel," Rocco said.

That was until Helena Chetakov and her team answered her call for help.

"I hope she finds herself -- not to look for approval in someone else," Diamond Braces Office Manager Helena Chetakov said. "She's a young girl, she's got her whole life ahead of her."

Ordonez has a condition where two of her teeth never developed.


But after the oral surgery and braces, in a few weeks orthodontist Eliana Sarit says "she'll be able to chew well and obviously the ability to smile and feel confident about it."

Industry cost of the procedure is $7,000 to 8,000 dollars. The impact on Ordonez -- priceless.

"I'll be more outgoing, and I'll probably make more friends," Ordonez said.

A new chapter that starts with a smile.

ALSO READ | Legoland New York features over 50 rides and attractions for kids
EMBED More News Videos

Eyewitness News got a hardhat tour of the theme park designed for kids 2 to 12 years old.



----------
* More Staten Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societystaten islandnew york citydentistteachergood newsfeel goodbe kind
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Driver in crash that killed 5 was speeding in excess of 100 mph: PD
5-year-old boy falls out third-story window of Harlem building
Man spends 2nd night in tree in Queens, still refusing to come down
Officers race through Brooklyn to save life of 1-year-old
FDNY commissioner to appear in court after firefighters suspended
VP Kamala Harris visits NJ in COVID vaccination push
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Show More
Columbus Day Parade returns to NYC | LIVE
Brian Laundrie's father continues search in vast FL reserve
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
COVID News: Busy travel season expected despite pandemic
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
More TOP STORIES News