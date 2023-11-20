19-year-old pedestrian critically injured when car jumps curb on Staten Island

NewsCopter 7 was over the scene in Concord.

CONCORD, Staten Island (WABC) -- A 19-year-old man was critically injured when a car jumped a curb and struck him as he stood on a sidewalk on Staten Island Monday morning.

The victim was standing on the sidewalk at the intersection of Baltic Avenue and Richmond Road in the Concord neighborhood when police say the driver of a Honda Civic lost control.

The car mounted the curb and struck the man.

He was taken to Staten Island University Hospital in critical condition.

The 18-year-old driver of the car stayed on the scene and was also taken to the hospital.

----------

