Commuters using Staten Island bridges could receive tax credit under proposed law

STATEN ISLAND (WABC) -- A new proposed legislation could bring relief for commuters who use the Staten Island bridges - and who pay the highest tolls in the country.
It would allow a 50-cent tax credit for every dollar over 1,000 that a commuter spends each year driving across a bridge that has peak-hour tolls of at least $11.
The legislation would apply to all four bridges linking Staten Island to Brooklyn or New Jersey.
