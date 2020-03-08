Commuters using Staten Island bridges could receive tax credit under proposed law

STATEN ISLAND (WABC) -- A new proposed legislation could bring relief for commuters who use the Staten Island bridges - and who pay the highest tolls in the country.It would allow a 50-cent tax credit for every dollar over 1,000 that a commuter spends each year driving across a bridge that has peak-hour tolls of at least $11.The legislation would apply to all four bridges linking Staten Island to Brooklyn or New Jersey.----------