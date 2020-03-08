Traffic

Commuters using Staten Island bridges could receive tax credit under proposed law

STATEN ISLAND (WABC) -- A new proposed legislation could bring relief for commuters who use the Staten Island bridges - and who pay the highest tolls in the country.

It would allow a 50-cent tax credit for every dollar over 1,000 that a commuter spends each year driving across a bridge that has peak-hour tolls of at least $11.

The legislation would apply to all four bridges linking Staten Island to Brooklyn or New Jersey.
----------
* More Staten Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficstaten islandbridgetoll booth
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious, possibly COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
NYC doctor separated from baby son to fight COVID-19
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
AccuWeather: Thursday is best bet of the week
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Show More
NYC, Hoboken expand 'Open Streets' to increase social distancing
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Most NY coronavirus patients are retired or unemployed, survey finds
More TOP STORIES News