Fire on Staten Island Ferry forces passenger evacuation

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A Staten Island Ferry is being evacuated after a fire in the engine room caused the boat to stall in the New York Harbor near the Statue of Liberty.

The incident happened Thursday after 5 p.m. as the ferry was headed from Manhattan to Staten Island.

The fire started inside the engine room and has since been extinguished by the boat fire suppression system.

The boat has been anchored and passengers are being removed by other boats and are being brought to the St. George Ferry Terminal.

There were approximately 600 passengers onboard at the time. So far, 120 passengers have been evacuated.

There are no reports of injuries.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

