NYC to commission newest Staten Island Ferry, the Staff Sergeant Michael H. Ollis

ST. GEORGE, Staten Island (WABC) -- The New York City Department of Transportation will commission the newest Staten Island Ferry vessel Monday.

The Staff Sergeant Michael H. Ollis is the first new ferry added to the fleet since 2005.

The $85 million, state-of-the-art ferry is named for Michael H. Ollis, a New Dorp resident who was killed in Afghanistan saving the life of a fellow soldier in 2013.

DOTB Commissioner Hank Gutman and Staten Island Borough President Jimmy Oddo will preside over the ceremony, which includes honored guests Gold Star Parents Robert and Linda Ollis.

The ferry has completed harbor trials and passed U.S. Coast Guard inspections.

It will serve passengers for the first time later this year.

