A fast-moving fire the broke out at a row of townhouses at Patterson Avenue and Greeley Avenue in Midland Beach, Staten Island on Thursday.

Crews battle fire at row of townhouses on Staten Island

MIDLAND BEACH, Staten Island (WABC) -- Crews are battling a fast-moving fire that broke out at a row of townhouses on Staten Island Thursday.

The four-alarm fire is located at Patterson Avenue and Greeley Avenue in Midland Beach.

There's no word yet on any injuries.

Authorities are advising residents in the area to avoid inhaling smoke by closing their windows and avoiding outdoor activity.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

