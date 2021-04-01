1 firefighter seriously hurt in Staten Island house fire

FDNY officials say they received a call around 7:30 p.m. for a two-alarm fire at a 3-story duplex on Mason Avenue in the Midland Beach section.
Citizen App video shows heavy smoke and flames shooting from a window.
They say one firefighter suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
Another person suffered a minor injury but refused medical attention.
It took roughly two hours for firefighters to get the blaze under control.
