Thousands without power after transformer fire on Staten Island

STATEN ISLAND (WABC) -- A transformer fire on Staten Island has left thousands of residents powerless.

It happened Wednesday afternoon in the Dongan Hills section, leaving roughly 3,700 customers without power.

60 firefighters and EMS personnel responded to the scene due to reports of smoke condition.

Con Edison is investigating the cause of the fire, and says they are working to have all customers restored as soon as is safely possible.

