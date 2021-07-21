14-year-old boy shot in arm during dispute in Staten Island: Police

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10896839" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Candace McCowan reports from Flushing on the crash that critically injured a 4-year-old boy.

STATEN ISLAND, New York (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after a 14-year-old boy was shot in the arm in Staten Island Tuesday night.According to police, a 14-year-old boy was shot in the left arm at Broadway and South Street around 7:45 p.m.They say there was a large dispute between two groups of people at the location when the teen was shot.He was taken to Richmond University Medical Center in stable condition.So far, no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.----------