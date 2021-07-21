14-year-old boy shot in arm during dispute in Staten Island: Police

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Eyewitness News Afternoon Update

STATEN ISLAND, New York (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after a 14-year-old boy was shot in the arm in Staten Island Tuesday night.

According to police, a 14-year-old boy was shot in the left arm at Broadway and South Street around 7:45 p.m.

They say there was a large dispute between two groups of people at the location when the teen was shot.

ALSO READ | 4-year-old boy in critical condition after being struck by dirt bike
EMBED More News Videos

Candace McCowan reports from Flushing on the crash that critically injured a 4-year-old boy.



He was taken to Richmond University Medical Center in stable condition.

So far, no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.


----------
* More Staten Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citystaten islandgun violenceshootingteen shot
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
NYC health workers will be required to be vaccinated or tested weekly
Air Quality Warning issued for Tri-State due to western wildfire smoke
Fight breaks out on Frontier Airlines flight, shocking passengers
AccuWeather Alert: Afternoon thunder threat
FAA approves AirTrain linking Manhattan, LaGuardia airport
Beachgoers stunned as boat runs aground at Jersey shore
NYC mayor says he'll boycott Ben & Jerry's over Israel stance
Show More
NJ man goes viral for accidentally cleaning wrong apartment
Prosecutors: Man killed NJ student who mistook car for Uber
Mask wearing falls in NYC subways as COVID rate rises
NYPD seizes at least 565 illegal dirt bikes, ATVs in last 3 months
Delta variant concerns, vaccine misinformation, Scalise 1st dose
More TOP STORIES News