Man shot in head inside Staten Island deli; police searching for 3 suspects

EMBED >More News Videos Nine people were shot, one of them fatally, when gunfire erupted in Harlem overnight. The victim who died was a college basketball star. Sonia Rincon has more on the story and reaction from family.

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

STATEN ISLAND, New York (WABC) -- A 22-year-old man was shot in the head inside a deli on Staten Island Tuesday night.Police say the shooting happened inside of 35 Victory Boulevard, St. George around 5:45 p.m.They say the victim was shot in the head while inside the location.He was taken to Richmond University Medical Center in critical condition.Police are looking for three male suspects: two wearing all black and one wearing all grey.It's unknown what, if anything, led to the shooting.No arrests have been made so far. The investigation is ongoing.----------Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.