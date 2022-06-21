Man shot in head inside Staten Island deli; police searching for 3 suspects

Police say the shooting happened inside of 35 Victory Boulevard, St. George around 5:45 p.m.
They say the victim was shot in the head while inside the location.
He was taken to Richmond University Medical Center in critical condition.
Police are looking for three male suspects: two wearing all black and one wearing all grey.
It's unknown what, if anything, led to the shooting.
No arrests have been made so far. The investigation is ongoing.
