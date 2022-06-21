Man shot in head inside Staten Island deli; police searching for 3 suspects

By Eyewitness News
Man shot in head inside Staten Island deli; 3 suspects wanted

STATEN ISLAND, New York (WABC) -- A 22-year-old man was shot in the head inside a deli on Staten Island Tuesday night.

Police say the shooting happened inside of 35 Victory Boulevard, St. George around 5:45 p.m.

They say the victim was shot in the head while inside the location.

He was taken to Richmond University Medical Center in critical condition.

Police are looking for three male suspects: two wearing all black and one wearing all grey.

It's unknown what, if anything, led to the shooting.



No arrests have been made so far. The investigation is ongoing.

