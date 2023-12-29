Stolen box truck slams into NYPD cars, other vehicles in Staten Island police chase

STATEN ISLAND, New York (WABC) -- Several people were injured, including NYPD officers, after someone stole a box truck and led police on a wild chase through Staten Island, ramming into several cars in the process.

The incident unfolded just before 6 p.m.

Police say several vehicles were struck, including police cars, and several officers were injured. They are in stable condition, according to authorities.

The huge scene spanned several miles.

No further details have been provided so far.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

