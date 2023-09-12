The suspect allegedly sped away from officers and hit an unoccupied police cruiser. Authorities say he then hit the 34-year-old victim who was on a scooter.

Suspect in stolen car hits man on scooter, empty police cruiser in Midtown

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police have arrested a man who they say crashed a stolen car in Midtown.

Officials say the crash happened at around 10 p.m. Monday near the intersection of West 34th Street and 9th Avenue.

The chaos began when a 21-year-old stole a Range Rover from a garage, officials said. When police tried to pull him over, he wouldn't stop.

The suspect allegedly sped off and hit an unoccupied police cruiser. Authorities say he then hit a 34-year-old victim who was on a scooter.

Police arrested the suspect at the scene. Officials say a passenger in the Range Rover ran off.

