  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Suspect in stolen car hits man on scooter, empty police cruiser in Midtown

WABC logo
Tuesday, September 12, 2023 10:29AM
Suspect in stolen car hits man on scooter, empty police car in Midtown
EMBED <>More Videos

The suspect allegedly sped away from officers and hit an unoccupied police cruiser. Authorities say he then hit the 34-year-old victim who was on a scooter.

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police have arrested a man who they say crashed a stolen car in Midtown.

Officials say the crash happened at around 10 p.m. Monday near the intersection of West 34th Street and 9th Avenue.

The chaos began when a 21-year-old stole a Range Rover from a garage, officials said. When police tried to pull him over, he wouldn't stop.

The suspect allegedly sped off and hit an unoccupied police cruiser. Authorities say he then hit a 34-year-old victim who was on a scooter.

ALSO READ | One Chip Challenge pulled from shelves after teen's death

The Paqui One Chip Challenge has been pulled from store shelves, as Massachusetts investigates a teen's death.

Police arrested the suspect at the scene. Officials say a passenger in the Range Rover ran off.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW