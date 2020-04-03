$1.3 million in jewelry stolen from Bronx store after thieves break in through roof: Police sources

FORDHAM, Bronx (WABC) -- Thieves made off with over a million dollars' worth of jewelry from a store in the Bronx, police sources say.

Four suspects robbed the Fordham Gold Mine store located on East Fordham Road on Monday between 2:50 and 4:30 a.m.

Sources say the robbers entered an adjoining ABC Training Center through the roof.

The burglars then made a hole in the wall to enter the jewelry store through a closet.

The thieves were able to steal $1.3 million in jewelry from the store safe, police sources said.

The suspects are believed to be four men, last seen wearing masks.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bronxfordhamnew york citynew yorkburglarynypdrobberyjewelry theftjewelry
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New York's face covering rule now in effect
Cuomo fires back after Trump tweets criticisms during briefing
Coronavirus response: Bob Iger named to job recovery task force
Disney on Bway concert stream benefits artists impacted by COVID-19
Reopening NY 'going to be an incremental process,' Cuomo says
Trump gives governors options on how to reopen the economy
LI woman deals with cancer diagnosis amid COVID-19 pandemic
Show More
Doctor details struggle of connecting with patients while wearing PPE
Porch projects bringing families together during COVID-19
Designer's 'flower flash' brighten up NYC streets
Coronavirus: California vs. New York - A timeline of two states
Nursing home families feel helpless as death toll climbs
More TOP STORIES News