12-week-old husky puppy found after armed robbery in Connecticut

A man in Connecticut is hoping someone will return his puppy after it was taken during an armed robbery.

BRIDGEPORT, Connecticut (WABC) -- A 12-week-old husky puppy has been found after it was taken during an armed robbery in Connecticut.

The dog is a red and tan male husky.

The 28-year-old owner was robbed and pistol-whipped in Bridgeport on Wednesday.

At approximately 1:15 a.m. he was walking the puppy at the intersection of Carrie Street and Hollister Avenue and then sat in his car with the puppy waiting to pick up a relative on the East End.

The victim told police that after a few minutes, three men dressed all in black walked up to him.

He told officers that two of the suspects pointed guns at him and ordered him out of the car. The victim said the suspects tried to steal his car, but could not get it started.

The suspects then took the puppy, stole $20 in cash and two cell phones, struck him in the head with one of the firearms, and fled north on Hollister Avenue towards Stratford Avenue.

The victim suffered a laceration to his head, but refused medical treatment at the scene.

He said the dog is not micro-chipped yet and has a large distinctive bump on its belly.

The puppy is being reunited with its family.

