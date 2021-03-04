Package containing urn stolen from doorstep of New Jersey apartment

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10377847" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police are searching for the suspects behind a violent assault and home break-in robbery in Queens.

MOUNT OLIVE, New Jersey (WABC) -- A family in New Jersey is desperately trying to retrieve the stolen urn of a loved one.Officials say a package containing an urn was stolen from a doorstep at the Village Green Apartment Complex in Mount Olive on February 26.They say the FedEx package was delivered around 12:50 p.m., and they believe the theft took place between that time and 2 p.m.The victim says the urn contained the ashes of their father.The urn had a figure of a motorcycle on the top and the name of the father inscribed on the side.Anyone with information is asked to call the Morris County Sheriff's Department at 973-267-2255.----------