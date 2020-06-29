3 people slashed near Stonewall Inn, capping protests on NYC Pride Day

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Three people were slashed in Greenwich Village early Monday morning, capping a day of protesting on the 51st anniversary of the Stonewall riots.

The victims were slashed on Christopher Street at around 2:30 a.m.

They were taken to area hospitals in stable condition. One person was arrested.

The slashings ended a day and night of protests and partying on Stonewall riots anniversary.

The Queer Liberation March protest started as a peaceful march from Foley Square into Washington Square Park, where it became violent just after 4 p.m.

One person was caught trying to graffiti an NYPD cruiser. Three people were arrested.

The protest then made its way to the Stonewall Inn, where thousands spent the night on Christopher Street.

The Queer Liberation March was meant as a smaller alternative to the city's massive annual Pride march, which was canceled by the pandemic.

The protesting marked the Stonewall uprising, which started in the early morning hours of June 28, 1969, when police raided the Stonewall Inn, a well-known gay bar on Christopher Street. LGBTQ advocates fought back against the police crackdown, sparking days of running battles in the Village.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorkmanhattangreenwich villagepridelgbtq prideprotestnypdthe stonewall innslashing
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYC has now seen more than 500 shootings in 2020
NYC marks the 50th anniversary of Pride
AccuWeather: Monday starts clear
16 people sickened with carbon monoxide poisoning on boat ride
Coronavirus Updates: NY records lowest deaths since March 15
Global coronavirus death toll exceeds 500,000
New details revealed in pool drowning deaths of 3 in New Jersey
Show More
Sinkhole swallows SUV in Manhattan
2 shot, 1 critically injured at NYC block party
Trump tweets video with 'white power' chant, then deletes it
Rolling Stones threaten to sue Trump over using their songs
Woman gets upset after asked to wear face mask at Trader Joe's
More TOP STORIES News