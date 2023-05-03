Verdict reached in deadly shooting of Stop & Shop manager on Long Island in 2021

MINEOLA, Long Island (WABC) -- A verdict has been reached in the trial of a man who is accused of killing the manager of a Stop & Shop on Long Island two years ago.

Gabriel Wilson has been found guilty of 2nd degree murder in the shooting. We are still awaiting the verdict in the other charges against him.

Wilson is accused of opening fire at the West Hempstead store on April 20, 2021.

Grocery manager Ray Wishropp, a father of seven, was killed.

His attorney said he fired the gun, but told jurors they have to determine what was in his heart that day.

Wilson told police to shoot him after they cornered him in a sprawling apartment building, hours after he fatally shot one co-worker and severely injured two others, two detectives testified in court.

