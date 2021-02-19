Rockland County store bursts into flames after officer notices smoke, police say

According to the Ramapo Police Department, a patrol officer saw smoke near Orchard Street and Main Street in the Monsey area around 12:35 p.m.
After a brief search, police say the officer located the source of the smoke at a store on 19 Main Street.
As the officer approached the building to see if it was occupied, the building burst into flames.
Local fire departments responded to the scene.
Traffic in the area had to be shut down due to the fire.
