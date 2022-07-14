Weather

Ulster County declares state of emergency after strong thunderstorms down trees, power lines

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream

ULSTER COUNTY, New York (WABC) -- Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan declared a state of emergency after strong thunderstorms tore through the area Wednesday night into Thursday, knocking down trees and power lines and leaving thousands in the dark.

There were more than 10,000 without power at the peak of the outages, representing 11.64% of Central Hudson's customers in the county.

"With severe thunderstorms last night causing extensive damage, including tree limbs down, roadways blocked, and power outages, I am declaring a State of Emergency in Ulster County," Ryan said. "I have committed county resources to provide critical emergency services and to clear our roadways safely and efficiently. Additionally, we have activated our Emergency Operations Center and are working closely with local officials to respond to storm impacts. Given the dangerous conditions, I am encouraging all residents to stay off of the roads. I want to thank all of our emergency responders who are working non-stop to keep our roads clear and our residents safe."

Ryan urged all residents to avoid any unnecessary travel, particularly in areas hardest hit, including Kingston, Hurley, Marbletown, Esopus and the Town of Ulster.

Fallen trees littered the roadways, leaving some impassable.

Road crews with the Ulster County Department of Public Works were mobilized to support the cleanup , and Central Hudson had approximately 210 crew members working to restore services.

Ulster County also activated the Cooling Center in Kingston, located at the 2nda Iglesia La Mision Church on Elmendorf Street.

Officials will continue to monitor the situation, assess storm damage, and manage incident response.

The state of emergency will be in effect until at least 8 a.m. Friday.

ALSO READ | American Airlines changes family's flight to another country, asks them to pay $30K, passenger says
EMBED More News Videos

A family filed a complaint against American, alleging that the airline changed their return flight to depart from Saint Vincent to Saint Lucia.



----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherulster countykingstonthunderstormdowned wirespower outagetree fallstorm damage
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Woman lying in bed hit by stray bullet in NYC
Man found fatally shot inside pickup truck on NYC bridge
21-year-old man killed in East Village hit-and-run
Video of police confrontation with moped driver sparks controversy
Bronx father dying of rare disease denied life-saving surgery 3 times
WNBA's Brittney Griner back in Russian court after guilty plea
Family: Flight changed to another country, airline asked for $30K
Show More
Long Island beachgoers urged to use caution after shark bite incidents
AccuWeather: Stray thunderstorm, shower
NJ Transit rail service resumes in and out of Penn Station
Trump tried to call a witness who has not been seen in Jan. 6 hearings
Twitter back up after apparent massive outage
More TOP STORIES News