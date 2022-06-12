"Strawberry Supermoon" starts Sunday night, will be brightest on Tuesday

What's known as the "Strawberry Supermoon" will appear Sunday night and reach its full brightness on Tuesday.
Despite the name, the moon won't look exactly like a strawberry.
The name came from some Native Americans because the moon appears during strawberry harvest season.
Astronomers call it a "supermoon" because it occurs when it orbits closest to the Earth.
That means the moon will appear about 17% larger and 15% brighter.
