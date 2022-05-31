72-year-old woman struck by stray bullet while inside Queens home

A 72-year-old woman was struck by an apparent stray bullet while inside of her home in Queens Sunday.

She was sitting in a chair in her home on 128th Street in South Ozone Park just before 11:30 p.m. when she was struck in the upper right arm.

The apparently stray shot went through her living room window.

The woman went to Jamaica Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

A black sedan fled the scene.

She was alone at the time of the shooting.

