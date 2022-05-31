72-year-old woman struck by stray bullet while inside Queens home

She was sitting in a chair in her home on 128th Street in South Ozone Park just before 11:30 p.m. when she was struck in the upper right arm.
The apparently stray shot went through her living room window.
The woman went to Jamaica Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
A black sedan fled the scene.
She was alone at the time of the shooting.
