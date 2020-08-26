Woman shot by stray bullet inside Greenlawn home

By Eyewitness News
GREENLAWN, Suffolk County (WABC) -- A stray bullet struck a woman inside her Long Island home early Wednesday morning.

The 28-year-old victim was on the second floor when several shots were fired outside her home in Greenlawn.

It happened on Stuyvesant Street near Broadway at 12:10 a.m.

She was hit by the bullet in her hip and rushed to Huntington Hospital.

She is expected to recover.

So far, there are no arrests.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the shooting to contact the Second Squad at 631-854-8252 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.

ALSO READ: Man arrested after allegedly selling cocaine out take-out window of Long Island home

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
greenlawnsuffolk countystray bulletwoman injuredshooting
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dangerous Cat 3 Hurricane Laura to hit Cat 4 today
Wild storms cause damage throughout Tri-State
3 shot, 2 fatally, during Wisconsin protests
Violence causing concern over NYC's Outdoor Learning Plan
Day 2 at 2020 RNC: A first lady, a pardon & Pompeo
AccuWeather Alert: Slice of nice weather
COVID Updates: CDC issues reversal on coronavirus testing
Show More
Innocent bystander possibly paralyzed in shooting hoping for miracle
Man accused of selling cocaine through 'take-out window' of home
Teens charged in vicious slashing outside Bronx store
'He is such a treasure': Family demands justice after 90-year-old struck
Man robs woman carrying infant son in NYC
More TOP STORIES News