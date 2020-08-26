Woman shot by stray bullet inside Greenlawn home

GREENLAWN, Suffolk County (WABC) -- A stray bullet struck a woman inside her Long Island home early Wednesday morning.The 28-year-old victim was on the second floor when several shots were fired outside her home in Greenlawn.It happened on Stuyvesant Street near Broadway at 12:10 a.m.She was hit by the bullet in her hip and rushed to Huntington Hospital.She is expected to recover.So far, there are no arrests.Detectives are asking anyone with information on the shooting to contact the Second Squad at 631-854-8252 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.----------