Photo of person of interest released after street vendor dies following fight outside New York City deli

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- A street vendor in Harlem has died after going into cardiac arrest following a fight with a man accused of stealing.

The incident was reported Tuesday just after 4 p.m. near 2346 Frederick Douglass Boulevard.

Witnesses say the vendor got into a physical dispute outside a deli with the man that he claimed stole a hat.

After the fight, the 72-year-old vendor, later identified as William Welcome, went back to his stand and later went into cardiac arrest.

A deli worker watched the fight and explained what he saw.

"He pushed the old man to the floor," the witness said. "Two minutes later, the old man got up and tried to fight with him so we, the workers, broke up the fight and then the guy just walked away and the old man went back to his stand. Like 20 minutes later, they say he fell down."

Welcome died at the hospital. His identity has not been released.

The Medical Examiner will determine the victim's cause of death.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing. On Wednesday, police released a photo of a person of interest they would like to speak to.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

