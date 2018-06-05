LAKEWOOD, New Jersey (WABC) --Police are investigating after a 9-year-old child reportedly brought a loaded gun to his New Jersey elementary school.
The Lakewood Police Department is investigating the report that the gun was brought on a school bus taking students to Oak Street Elementary School around 9 a.m. on Tuesday.
The 4th-grader reportedly took the gun out on the school bus and possibly threatened another child. However, the school district said it has to review the video from the bus before they can confirm or deny that allegation.
Surveillance video obtained by The Lakewood Scoop shows the child with the gun.
When the school bus arrived to the school, the child was taken into custody and the loaded handgun was discovered in his backpack.
Lakewood police are investigating the incident.
The school district posted the following statement on their website:
"This morning, there was an incident at Oak Street School of a student in possession of a gun. Due to the quick response by the Lakewood School District Security and Lakewood Police, the school was not put in lockdown, as the student was apprehended upon entering the school. All students and staff are safe and the school is operating on a normal schedule. For further details, contact the Lakewood Police."
The investigation is ongoing.
