Police are investigating after a 9-year-old child reportedly brought a loaded gun to his New Jersey elementary school.The Lakewood Police Department is investigating the report that the gun was brought on a school bus taking students to Oak Street Elementary School around 9 a.m. on Tuesday.The 4th-grader reportedly took the gun out on the school bus and possibly threatened another child. However, the school district said it has to review the video from the bus before they can confirm or deny that allegation.Surveillance video obtained by The Lakewood Scoop shows the child with the gun.When the school bus arrived to the school, the child was taken into custody and the loaded handgun was discovered in his backpack.Lakewood police are investigating the incident.The school district posted the following statement on their website:The investigation is ongoing.----------