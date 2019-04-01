Connecticut college student acting out scene from 'The Butterfly Effect' stabs 2 classmates

HARTFORD, Connecticut (WABC) -- A drama student at a Connecticut university has been charged with stabbing two other students while rehearsing a scene from a movie.
Police say University of Hartford student Jake Wascher was working on a group project with a 21-year-old man and a 19-year-old man, acting out a scene from the movie "The Butterly Effect," when he stabbed both victims in the chest and back.
First responders rushed the 19-year-old victim into surgery in critical condition. The 21-year-old was hospitalized in serious condition and is expected to survive.
Police say Wascher fled but was caught two hours later.
Wascher, 21, of San Diego, is charged with attempted murder.
The University of Hartford released a statement saying:
"The University of Hartford campus community is deeply saddened by the serious incident involving the assault of two students on campus this afternoon. The injured students were immediately transported to area hospitals for treatment and law enforcement secured campus. A third student was located off-campus and has been taken into police custody. Our thoughts are with these students and their families during this difficult time.
While there is no ongoing threat to campus, we recognize that this isolated incident is frightening and unsettling. The University will provide counseling services to members of our campus community in need of support or assistance.
The University will continue to work closely with the Hartford Police Department in their ongoing investigation."
