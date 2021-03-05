Police search for more victims after college student charged with rape in Newburgh

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10384168" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Human remains of early New Yorkers that were discovered during construction in and around Washington Square Park were reinterred inside the park on Tuesday.

NEWBURGH, Rockland County (WABC) -- A college student in Orange County, New York is facing sexual assault charges and police are looking for any other potential victims.Anthony Pennachio, 19, is a student at Mount St. Mary's College in Newburgh.The Brooklyn resident is accused of sexually assaulting another student on the school's campus.He's now charged with rape in the first degree.Police say during the course of the investigation, it was revealed there could be more victims out there.If anyone has been victimized or knows someone who has, they are asked to contact the City of Newburgh Police Detective Erk Eltz at 845-569-7560.Police say that Mount St. Mary's College has been completely cooperative with the police department in their investigation.----------