Teen takes exams in hazmat suit as family says school district won't take COVID-19 seriously

HOUSTON, Texas -- A Houston student showed up to school Wednesday wearing head-to-toe personal protective gear, and his family said his school district isn't taking the pandemic seriously enough.The Kalkofens wanted the district to waive a requirement that virtual learners take some of their final exams on Spring Woods High School's campus.Mason Kalkofen, the student, said he was worried about contracting the virus on campus and spreading it to his mother, Margarita, who is at high risk and could suffer severe medical complications."I'm having to go in a hazmat suit," he said. "That way I can protect my family."Mason's mother and father told our sister station KTRK-TV that they tried every avenue to get the district to make an exemption. They also noted they've received multiple letters this month about positive cases on campus."I don't want to get sick," Margarita said. "I don't want to end up in a hospital. I don't want my husband to end up in the hospital because the school district doesn't care."Spring Branch Independent School District released a lengthy statement, saying it's following state guidelines and safety is of utmost importance during this pandemic.