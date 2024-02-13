Modern, Asia-inspired market Suá Superette introduces new Sichuan grab-and-go concept

Co-founders of Suá Superette created a unique and modern grab and go kitchenette with flavors from their Sichuan Chinese heritage at the core.

Co-founders of Suá Superette created a unique and modern grab and go kitchenette with flavors from their Sichuan Chinese heritage at the core. Suá Superette kitchenette and cafe in Larchmont Village introduces healthy, grab and go Sichuan Chinese food concept.

Co-founders of Suá Superette created a unique and modern grab and go kitchenette with flavors from their Sichuan Chinese heritage at the core. Suá Superette kitchenette and cafe in Larchmont Village introduces healthy, grab and go Sichuan Chinese food concept.

Co-founders of Suá Superette created a unique and modern grab and go kitchenette with flavors from their Sichuan Chinese heritage at the core. Suá Superette kitchenette and cafe in Larchmont Village introduces healthy, grab and go Sichuan Chinese food concept.

LARCHMONT VILLAGE, Calif. -- The grab-and-go menu at Suá Superette may be convenient, but it isn't your average Chinese fast food. Each dish at the new kitchenette/café is prepared with organic, local produce and the highest quality, sustainable proteins. In addition, all of the menu is dairy-free, refined-sugar free, and a majority of items are also gluten-free and nut-free.

"We're both from the Sichuan region of China, known for its incredible flavors," said Jing Gao, who co-founded Suá Superette with Shephanie Hjelmeseth.

"We're offering something a little different from most other stores or coffee shops," said Hjelmeseth. "It's really amazing to see the welcome that we've received from the community. They are so excited to discover who we are."

For more information, go to: https://suasuperette.com/