Tourist punched, hit with bottle in unprovoked assault on NYC subway

It happened just before 7 p.m. on a Queens-bound E train at the Fifth Avenue/53rd Street station in Midtown.
Police say the suspect punched the 27-year-old woman and then hit her in the head with the glass bottle.
The attack was unprovoked, and no words were exchanged between the suspect and the victim prior to the assault.
The suspect then fled the scene.
The victim is recovering at the hospital.
No arrests have been made, and the investigation is active and ongoing.
ALSO READ | James Michael Tyler, who starred as Gunther in 'Friends,' says he has stage 4 prostate cancer
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip