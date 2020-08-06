Woman buying MetroCard slashed in random attack at Manhattan subway station

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A 41-year-old woman was slashed while purchasing a MetroCard at a vending machine inside a Manhattan subway station, according to police.

The random attack happened just after noon at the 72nd Street and Broadway station.

The victim was slashed in the back and was taken to Mount Sinai West in stable condition.

She received stitches and was discharged.

The suspect fled towards 73rd Street.

Police say he was wearing blue jeans and a blue shirt, and he was carrying what was described as a "long knife."

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

