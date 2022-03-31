Subway crime surging amid New York City's crime prevention effort

This morning the MTA says progress is being made. But do passengers feel safe?
The latest statistics show subway crime up 75% from this time last year, with the latest attack happening in Lower Manhattan.
A man was slashed in the arm here near Wall Street on a northbound 2 train, as police investigated a subway hate crime at the other end of Manhattan.
Someone recorded that anti-gay attack on their cell phone Saturday afternoon on an A train as it approached 190th Street in Washington Heights.
Police say the suspect told the 22-year-old victim, "I wish I had my pepper spray," and then spit at him before going on the attack.
The video shows the suspect punching and pulling out the victim's hair as riders watched.
Police say the attacker also said, "I'm sick of all you..." followed by a homophobic slur.
Then on Tuesday in the Financial District, a 47-year-old man was slashed in the arm.
He and his wife were also spit at on a northbound 2 train.
The victim happened to be a retired cop.
The attacker followed the couple off the train before eventually running off.
Despite these latest incidents, the head of the MTA says that with more cops underground, the crime situation is starting to improve.
"While we are by no means out of the woods, and there is a lot of progress that needs to be made with subway safety, I just want to acknowledge the work has begun," said MTA CEO Janno Lieber. "Serious effort is underway."
Lieber also shared that police recovered two guns in a 12-hour period this week by simply enforcing existing MTA rules.
One involved a man unlawfully traveling between cars, the other an intoxicated person passed out in a station.
Still, some riders remain less than enthusiastic about taking the train.
"Despite seeing cops in certain stations, I don't feel as safe," said one.
"I feel like I haven't seen a lot of changes," said another. "I'm still pretty concerned when I'm taking the trains these days."
Lieber acknowledged the concern.
"Customers are seeing people breaking our rules of conduct, evading the fare, smoking, lying down across the entire bench, drinking," he said. "And they don't feel comfortable."
