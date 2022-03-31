subway crime

Subway crime surging amid New York City's crime prevention effort

By
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Subway crime continues to surge in New York City, even as Mayor Eric Adams rolls out his crime prevention plan.

This morning the MTA says progress is being made. But do passengers feel safe?

The latest statistics show subway crime up 75% from this time last year, with the latest attack happening in Lower Manhattan.

A man was slashed in the arm here near Wall Street on a northbound 2 train, as police investigated a subway hate crime at the other end of Manhattan.

Someone recorded that anti-gay attack on their cell phone Saturday afternoon on an A train as it approached 190th Street in Washington Heights.

Police say the suspect told the 22-year-old victim, "I wish I had my pepper spray," and then spit at him before going on the attack.

A 22-year-old is in the hospital after being brutally beaten in an anti-gay attack on the A-train near the 190th Street station.



The video shows the suspect punching and pulling out the victim's hair as riders watched.

Police say the attacker also said, "I'm sick of all you..." followed by a homophobic slur.

Then on Tuesday in the Financial District, a 47-year-old man was slashed in the arm.

He and his wife were also spit at on a northbound 2 train.

The victim happened to be a retired cop.

The attacker followed the couple off the train before eventually running off.

MTA Chairman and CEO Janno Lieber said increased police presence in the subways is working to reduce crime in the public transit system.



Despite these latest incidents, the head of the MTA says that with more cops underground, the crime situation is starting to improve.

"While we are by no means out of the woods, and there is a lot of progress that needs to be made with subway safety, I just want to acknowledge the work has begun," said MTA CEO Janno Lieber. "Serious effort is underway."

Lieber also shared that police recovered two guns in a 12-hour period this week by simply enforcing existing MTA rules.

A 60-year-old employee at a pawn shop in Queens was shot in the head inside the shop Monday afternoon.



One involved a man unlawfully traveling between cars, the other an intoxicated person passed out in a station.

Still, some riders remain less than enthusiastic about taking the train.

"Despite seeing cops in certain stations, I don't feel as safe," said one.



"I feel like I haven't seen a lot of changes," said another. "I'm still pretty concerned when I'm taking the trains these days."

Lieber acknowledged the concern.

"Customers are seeing people breaking our rules of conduct, evading the fare, smoking, lying down across the entire bench, drinking," he said. "And they don't feel comfortable."

A group of tenants in the Bronx called 7 On Your Side Investigates after a homeless man started living in the stairwell of their apartment building. Dan Krauth has more on this development.



