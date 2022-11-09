Suspected NYC subway shooter trying to move case to Chicago, away from bad press, partial jurors

Suspected subway shooter Frank James allegedly wants to move his case from NYC to Chicago, claiming "nonstop media coverage" will make it impossible to find impartial NYC jurors.

Suspected subway shooter Frank James is now trying to move his case to Chicago.

The New York Daily News says James' lawyers argue the nonstop media coverage of the crime, and Mayor Eric Adams repeatedly proclaiming police "got him", makes it impossible to find impartial jurors in NYC.

This filing was part of a number of motions, including an attempt to have the federal terror charges tossed.

James is accused of setting off a smoke bomb and firing a gun several times in April, on a rush-hour subway train in Brooklyn.