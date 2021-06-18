Wild video shows NYC serial subway vandal smashing OMNY sensors in Brooklyn

The incidents took place between May 31 and June 14.
Investigators say the same man smashed OMNY sensors with an unknown object at the Borough Hall and Court Street stations.
Video shows the masked suspect walking up to the turnstile and violently smashing two different OMNY units then walking away.
No one was hurt during any of the incidents.
Police are asking for the public's helping tracking down the suspect.
Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.
