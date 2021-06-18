Wild video shows NYC serial subway vandal smashing OMNY sensors in Brooklyn

EMBED <>More Videos

Masked serial subway vandal smashes OMNY sensors

BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- Police have released surveillance video of a person they say has vandalized turnstiles at two MTA subway stations on seven different occasions.

The incidents took place between May 31 and June 14.

Investigators say the same man smashed OMNY sensors with an unknown object at the Borough Hall and Court Street stations.

Video shows the masked suspect walking up to the turnstile and violently smashing two different OMNY units then walking away.



No one was hurt during any of the incidents.

Police are asking for the public's helping tracking down the suspect.

Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.

MORE NEWS: Giant waterslide goes up in flames at Mount Creek Water Park in New Jersey
EMBED More News Videos

The ride called 'High Anxiety,' went up in flames at Mountain Creek Water Park in Vernon Tuesday.



----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorknew york citybrooklynmtanypdvandalismsubwaymass transitcaught on camerasurveillance video
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Yankee Stadium, Madison Square Garden back to full capacity
Teen stabbed to death during fight over parking spot in NYC: Police
Here's what will be closed or open for Juneteenth
Concern grows over low vaccination rate in some NYC communities
NYC to mark Juneteenth with block party, unveils Economic Justice Plan
NY passes 'SLEEP Act' to curb loud souped-up vehicles
Heavy flames erupt at auto body shop in Brooklyn
Show More
COVID Updates: EU recommends lifting travel restrictions for US visitors
Reward increased to $20K after grandmother killed on her birthday
NJ COVID Update: 70% of adult population in state fully vaccinated
First Responder Friday honors Assistant NYPD Chief Wilson Aramboles
NYC, Tri-State could see remnants of latest tropical storm
More TOP STORIES News