  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Woman pushed from subway platform in Queens

WABC logo
Wednesday, August 16, 2023 6:12PM
ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream

ELMHURST, Queens (WABC) -- A woman was pushed from the number 7 subway platform in Queens.

It happened Wednesday around 1 p.m. at the 90th Street station.

The victim was taken to Elmhurst Hospital with an arm injury.

She did not make contact with a train or the third rail.

The suspect was described as a man about 5'7" tall and was wearing a grey shirt and blue jeans.

He ran away from the scene.

Few other details were released.

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW