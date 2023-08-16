Woman pushed from subway platform in Queens

ELMHURST, Queens (WABC) -- A woman was pushed from the number 7 subway platform in Queens.

It happened Wednesday around 1 p.m. at the 90th Street station.

The victim was taken to Elmhurst Hospital with an arm injury.

She did not make contact with a train or the third rail.

The suspect was described as a man about 5'7" tall and was wearing a grey shirt and blue jeans.

He ran away from the scene.

Few other details were released.

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.