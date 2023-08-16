Woman pushed from subway platform in Queens

ELMHURST, Queens (WABC) -- A woman was pushed from the number 7 subway platform in Queens.
It happened Wednesday around 1 p.m. at the 90th Street station.
The victim was taken to Elmhurst Hospital with an arm injury.
She did not make contact with a train or the third rail.
The suspect was described as a man about 5'7" tall and was wearing a grey shirt and blue jeans.
He ran away from the scene.
Few other details were released.
