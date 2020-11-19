Off-duty UPS worker pushed onto train tracks at Manhattan subway station

By Eyewitness News
MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) -- Police are searching for a man who pushed an off-duty UPS worker onto subway tracks on Wednesday.

Officials say the incident happened on the southbound D line, at the Bryant Park Station just after 7 p.m.

They say the suspect asked the victim for money before pushing him onto the tracks.

TRENDING | New York City schools close through Thanksgiving, move to remote learning as city reaches 3% positivity rate threshold
EMBED More News Videos

CeFaan Kim has the latest on the major announcement on Wednesday that New York City public schools will close through Thanksgiving.


The 36-year-old victim suffered minor bruises to his knees, hands and ears.

He was taken to Bellevue Hospital.

Police are searching for a male, 20-30 years old, with curly hair and last seen wearing a jumpsuit.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
manhattannew york citybryant parktrain safetyassaultsubwaysubway crimetrains
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
FDNY: Firefighters battle 3-alarm fire inside NYC building
NYC schools close through Thanksgiving, move to remote learning
Small owl discovered in Rockefeller Christmas tree
Knife attack breaks out in IHOP after mask argument
Confusion & whiplash: Parents, NYC officials frustrated over school closure
Coronavirus Live Updates: NYC headed toward more restrictions
Video: 2 suspects attack woman in elevator over masks
Show More
The Countdown: Biden's DIY transition proceeds without Trump assistance
NBA Draft: Knicks select Obi Toppin; Nets pick Saddiq Bey
Rapper seen on video with flamethrower on top of bus surrenders
Not cooking this Thanksgiving? These restaurants are offering takeout
250,000 COVID deaths: Where are the hardest hit communities in our area?
More TOP STORIES News