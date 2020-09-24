Man pushed onto subway tracks at Columbus Circle after argument

COLUMBUS CIRCLE (WABC) -- A man was pushed onto the subway tracks at the Columbus Circle station Thursday morning.

The 25 year old got into a dispute with another man on the D line around 5:40 a.m.

The other man pushed him onto the subway tracks and fled the scene.

The victim got himself off the tracks and was taken to an area hospital to be checked out.

The suspect is described as a male wearing a grey jump suit.

There have been no arrests.

