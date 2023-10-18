Search on for suspect after woman pushed into train falls onto subway tracks in Midtown

MIDTOWN (WABC) -- A woman is in critical condition after she hit her head and fell onto the tracks after she was shoved in Midtown.

The 29-year-old woman fell onto the southbound F tracks at 12:05 p.m. at the 5th Avenue and 53rd Street station.

The victim hit her head on a train as it was leaving the station before falling to the tracks.

She is in critical condition at New York Presbyterian Hospital for a head injury.

The suspect is described as a man in his 20s, 6 feet tall, last seen wearing a white grey shirt and grey sweatpants.

Southbound E and F trains were delayed while emergency teams responded.

ALSO READ | Teen killed after fainting onto Queens subway tracks, fatally struck by train

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.