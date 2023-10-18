WATCH LIVE

Search on for suspect after woman pushed into train falls onto subway tracks in Midtown

Wednesday, October 18, 2023 5:43PM
MIDTOWN (WABC) -- A woman is in critical condition after she hit her head and fell onto the tracks after she was shoved in Midtown.

The 29-year-old woman fell onto the southbound F tracks at 12:05 p.m. at the 5th Avenue and 53rd Street station.

The victim hit her head on a train as it was leaving the station before falling to the tracks.

She is in critical condition at New York Presbyterian Hospital for a head injury.

The suspect is described as a man in his 20s, 6 feet tall, last seen wearing a white grey shirt and grey sweatpants.

Southbound E and F trains were delayed while emergency teams responded.

