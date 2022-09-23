Woman targeted in violent subway station robbery in Brooklyn

Police are asking for the public's help tracking down the suspect.

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- Police are looking for the man behind a violent robbery at a Brooklyn subway station.

Video shows the suspect trying to grab the victim's bag while she is sitting on a bench at the West 8th Street-New York Aquarium station.

The victim is thrown to the ground during the struggle and drops her phone.

The suspect grabs the bag and the phone and then runs off.

The victim escaped serious injury.

Police are asking for the public's help tracking down the suspect.

Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.

