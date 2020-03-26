Man robs Bronx subway station dressed as MTA cleaner

By Eyewitness News
BRONX (WABC) -- Police in the Bronx are searching for the man who robbed an MTA employee while impersonating an MTA cleaner.

The man was caught on camera dressed as a cleaner when police say he asked to be let into the booth at a subway station.

It happened at 11:20 p.m. Monday at the Morris Ave/Soundview Ave subway station.

When the man got into the booth, police say he pulled out a knife and grabbed $78 from a cash box before running off.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bronxnew york citymtarobberysubway crimesurveillance video
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Show More
Leaders call for action to protect nursing home residents from COVID-19
Nurse juggles treating COVID-19 patients, making sure own family doesn't get sick
Airbnb laying off 25% of workforce due to travel decline
NY woman creates ceramic angels to honor hero nurses
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
More TOP STORIES News