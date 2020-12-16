2 subway station shoves under investigation in New York City

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=8715545" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The two first responders were met on the sixth floor by a gunman who made off with their medical bags and radios.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The NYPD is investigating two frightening subway station shove incidents in Manhattan over the last few days.On Monday night, a 55-year-old woman was shoved into the side of a train as it was pulling into the station at West 4th Street in Greenwich Village.The victim bounced off the train and fell onto the platform.Police say the suspect, 23-year-old Matthew Montanez, waited on the platform to be arrested.Authorities are also trying to identify a woman wanted for questioning in a shoving incident in Washington Heights on Sunday.Officials say the suspect pushed a 71-year-old woman out of a subway elevator following an argument.The victim fell to the ground and broke her arm.----------