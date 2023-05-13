  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Search on for suspect after man slashed on subway in Brooklyn

WABC logo
Saturday, May 13, 2023 12:45PM
Search on for suspect after man slashed on subway in Brooklyn
EMBED <>More Videos

Authorities say the suspect attacked a man who tried to intervene in a dispute between two men on a southbound C train.

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- Police are looking for a suspect in a slashing on a subway train in Brooklyn.

Authorities say the suspect attacked a man who tried to intervene in a dispute between two men on a southbound C train on Wednesday just before 10 p.m.

The 44-year-old victim was slashed in the face with an unknown sharp object near the Clinton-Washington Avenue subway station.

Police say the suspect then exited at the Franklin Avenue station.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and was treated for a laceration to his face.

The NYPD released surveillance video of the person they are looking for. He was described as a man with short dark hair and approximately 5'8" tall.

He was last seen wearing a baseball hat, black hoodie and dark-colored pants.

ALSO READ| Daniel Penny arraigned on manslaughter charge, enters no plea; Neely's family attorneys speak out

----------

* More Bronx news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW