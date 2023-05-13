Authorities say the suspect attacked a man who tried to intervene in a dispute between two men on a southbound C train.

Search on for suspect after man slashed on subway in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- Police are looking for a suspect in a slashing on a subway train in Brooklyn.

Authorities say the suspect attacked a man who tried to intervene in a dispute between two men on a southbound C train on Wednesday just before 10 p.m.

The 44-year-old victim was slashed in the face with an unknown sharp object near the Clinton-Washington Avenue subway station.

Police say the suspect then exited at the Franklin Avenue station.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and was treated for a laceration to his face.

The NYPD released surveillance video of the person they are looking for. He was described as a man with short dark hair and approximately 5'8" tall.

He was last seen wearing a baseball hat, black hoodie and dark-colored pants.

ALSO READ| Daniel Penny arraigned on manslaughter charge, enters no plea; Neely's family attorneys speak out

----------

* More Bronx news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.