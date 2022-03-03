Subway stabbings: Police believe same suspect stabbed 2 women in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- Police are looking for a suspect wanted in at least two stabbing attacks in the subway system.

A 77-year-old woman was stabbed in the back on Tuesday at the Crescent Street subway station on the J/Z subway line just after 8 a.m.

She was walking into the station when the suspect stabbed her with an unknown sharp object, causing a laceration, before the suspect ran away.

Authorities said the incident was unprovoked and no words were exchanged between the victim and the suspect.

She was taken to the hospital and was said to be stable.

Police believe the same man is responsible for an attack on a 20-year-old woman on Feb. 19.

In that incident, the suspect punched the victim in the back while on the northbound platform inside the Livonia Avenue and Van Siclen Avenue 3 train subway station around 3 p.m.

After a verbal dispute, the suspect displayed a knife and stabbed the victim three times in the abdomen.

She was taken to the hospital and was said to be stable.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
