15-year-old boy dies while subway surfing on J train in Brooklyn

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 15-year-old boy was killed while subway surfing in Brooklyn.

Citizen App video showed emergency crews at the scene around 6:45 p.m. Monday.

Police say the teen was standing on top of a northbound J train when he struck a pole as the train was crossing the Williamsburg Bridge.

The teen then fell onto the train and was pronounced dead at the scene.

His name has not been released and the investigation is ongoing.

In December 2022, another 15-year-old boy died attempting the same feat. He slipped and fell onto the third rail.

New York City Transit President Richard Davey offered sharp words on the topic of subway surfing after the incident was reported back in December.

"Riding on top of subway cars is reckless, dumb and dangerous, frequently leading to tragedy for the person, family and friends," Davey had said. "We implore parents to speak with their children about what can seem like a game but obviously is not."

