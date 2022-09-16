3 teens caught subway surfing in Queens 2 weeks after boy severs arm: NYPD

A 15-year-old boy who had his arm severed by a subway train in Queens Monday morning was attempting to subway surf, according to police sources.

SUNNYSIDE, Queens (WABC) -- Three 13-year-olds were caught subway surfing on top of a No. 7 train in Queens Thursday night, and transit officials are looking into whether they were part of a larger group doing the same thing earlier in the afternoon.

Officers responding to numerous reports of the boys riding the top of an inbound subway train spotted the trio at the 33rd Street-Rawson Street station in Sunnyside around 7 p.m.

Authorities say one of the teens jumped off the train and onto the tracks in an effort to flee, but he and the other two were eventually taken into custody.

The three were released to their parents and will receive juvenile reports.

No. 7 service ran with delays as police searched for the boys.

Subway surfing, many times while making videos for social media, has become an increasing problem for the MTA.

A 15-year-old boy severed his arm falling off a train in Queens last month.

In that case, officials said the boy was with three other teenagers and was climbing on top of the train car when he fell near the Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Avenue station.

It remains unclear if fell off the side of the train car or in between two cars, but he ended up on the tracks, where a northbound R train ran over his arm.

He was found unconscious lying in a pool of blood and was rushed to Bellevue Hospital, where the arm had to be amputated.

