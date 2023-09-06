Suffolk County officials to announce new initiative for school bus safety

SUFFOLK COUNTY, New York (WABC) -- As the back-to-school season rolls in, Suffolk County Officials and BusPatrol will join forces to launch a new safety campaign.

BusPatrol offers school bus cameras, which the county uses to issue citations to drivers who pass buses while children are getting on or off.

The new initiative, "Stop4MyBus," is an educational brand that will raise awareness about school bus safety. Tools and resources for communities and school staff will be available on a new website.

Officials will announce their plans to prioritize student safety and traffic concerns at Centereach High School on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.

