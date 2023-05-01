Panel investigating Suffolk County security cyberattack to meet

A panel investigating the security hack and attack into Suffolk County's computer system is set to meet.

HAPPAUGE, Suffolk County (WABC) -- The special committee investigating the cyberattack against Suffolk County will hold its first meeting on Monday.

Hackers gained access to the county's computer system in December 2021, but the hack wasn't discovered until last September.

It forced the county to take its website and web applications down until February. In fact, property title searches and sewer bill payments are still not back online.

Hackers demanded a $2.5 million ransom, but the county never paid.

The panel is trying to figure out the source of the breach and what led up to it.

The Cyber Intrusion Investigation Committee will meet at 10:30 a.m. at the William H. Rogers Legislative Building in Hauppauge.

