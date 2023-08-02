Behind-the-scenes look at human trafficking unit that helped nab alleged Gilgo Beach serial killer

The Suffolk County Human Trafficking Unit gave Eyewitness News reporter Chantee Lans a behind the scenes look inside the county jail and described their pivotal role in helping track down the alleged Gilgo Beach serial killer.

Thousands of women have been incarcerated inside two jails in Suffolk County.

It's a dark time for many, but a chance to identify and help victims of human trafficking.

"We've been able to identify 315 victims and 192 traffickers," said Investigative Sgt. Erin Meunkle of the Suffolk County Sheriff's Office.

Meunkle heads the human trafficking unit.

"Sometimes the victims begin working on their own," she said. "They may have been a sex worker making their own money and sometimes the trafficker will then prey upon that. Sometimes the traffickers will get them initiated in the trade."

The unit is comprised of all women: three female correctional officers in constant search of the signs.

"While they're here, our investigators walk through daily, checking in on them, seeing whatever custody support we can give and then by the end of the week, we take them out and do a one-on-one interview with everyone," Meunkle said.

Slowly, the officers gain their trust, even identifying several sex workers who encountered accused Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann.

Their interviews assisted the Suffolk County Sheriff's Office in their role in the Gilgo Beach homicide investigation to build a case against Heuermann.

"He had reached out to them for sex," Suffolk County Sheriff Errol Toulon Jr. said. "Fortunately for these two women, they took the calls, but did not meet with him."

Sheriff Toulon launched the unit in 2018.

Toulon says he never would have thought his unit would help in the Gilgo Beach investigation.

"When we first created this in 2018, we started to try to formulate some questions without knowing anything because there was no task force about Gilgo Beach killings," he said. "But then once the task force was created and we were able to learn a little bit more information and really start to specify our questions, it really helped."

Heuermann is housed in a Suffolk County jail. The architect and father of two adult children pled not guilty to three murders. He remains on suicide watch.

"It's procedural with mental health, so our mental health staff will be evaluating him, mostly recently because he just had a court date yesterday to make sure that he's still okay," Toulon said.

Heuermann is staying in a single cell, with nothing but a toilet, sink, window, and a bed. The only visits he receives are from his attorney, but others have tried.

"There have been some journalists and others who he refused to actually see," Toulon said.

Toulon says he's not sure if Heuermann knows them or not, but he has refused the visits.

It's meaningful work for sergeant Meunkle.

"So many have told us that jail has actually saved their lives," she said.

