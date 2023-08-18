188 recruits graduate Suffolk County Police Academy

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone and Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison presided over the Suffolk County Police Academy graduation.

BRENTWOOD, Suffolk County (WABC) -- Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone and Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison presided over the Suffolk County Police Academy graduation ceremony in Brentwood Friday morning.

As part of their training, the 188 recruits completed 31 weeks of academy training.

They went through more than 1,000 hours of instruction including law, emergency medical training, domestic violence, anti-bias training, mental illness, cultural diversity, terrorism, and body-worn camera technology.

Of the 68 SCPD recruits, 36 have prior law enforcement experience and three have military experience.

Fifteen recruits are second-generation law enforcement while three are third-generation.

In addition to the Suffolk County Police recruits, 16 recruits will graduate and join the Suffolk County

Sheriff's Office and one will join the Stony Brook University Police Department.

ALSO READ: Gilgo Beach murders: Complete timeline of events leading up to Rex Heuermann's arrest

----------

* More Long Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.