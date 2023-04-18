Chancellor David Banks talks about changes to the city's Summer Rising program.

Schools Chancellor Banks kicks off Summer Rising, talks about changes for New York City students

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Enrollment for New York City Schools' Summer Rising program is underway.

The online portal for enrollment opened on Monday and Schools Chancellor David Banks was on hand at PS 51 in Hell's Kitchen to attend an in-person signup event.

"I am thrilled to officially launch the enrollment portal for this year's Summer Rising program, which will serve up to 110,000 NYC children. I'm proud that we are doubling down on our commitment to supporting our most vulnerable students, and am looking forward to yet another fun and enriching summer," Chancellor Banks said.

This year's enrollment process is different from last year. It's no longer first-come, first-served. Families are able to rank multiple program preferences, ensuring that more families receive placements that work for them.

"We wanted to make that adjustment this year, it's really important to us that our students who face the most challenges on a daily basis that they are seen, and that we make sure that we prioritize them and they get the access to these summer programs and other programs that they desperately need," Chancellor Banks said.

The city says placements will be assigned with a focus on equity, prioritizing students in temporary housing, foster care, 12-month Individualized Education Program (IEP) programs, students mandated for summer school and with a local connection to a school-year CBO program or school community.

Kids in grades K-8 taking part in the program receive academic support, social emotional learning, and enrichment activities.

Academics are provided by licensed teachers in the morning.

Enrichment activities (such as art, sports, and play) are led by Community Based Organizations (CBO) staff in the afternoons and on Fridays.

CBOs will also facilitate enrichment in the morning, alongside academics, for K-5 programs.

Students with disabilities who may require additional supports to participate in programming, such as a paraprofessional, will receive those supports as needed.

The application window will close on May 1, 2023, and placement confirmations will be communicated by email approximately a week after the application window closes.

For more information on Summer Rising visit: https://www.schools.nyc.gov/enrollment/summer/grades-k-8

