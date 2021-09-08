1 dead, 1 hurt, driver in custody after crash on Sunrise Highway in Sayville

Two cars collided on the eastbound Sunrise Highway near exit 50 about 12:25 a.m. Wednesday.
One man was killed and a woman seriously injured in one vehicle.
The driver of the other vehicle was being held on a driving while intoxicated charge.
Eastbound Sunrise Highway was closed between exits 49 and 50 as police investigated.
